Published 11:55 IST, July 20th 2024
'Tui ke? Ami ke? Razakar, Razakar!': Know Who Were Razakars, after PM Hasina’s Remarks
PM Hasina labeled the protesters as 'Razakars', a term historically used for Bengali Muslims who supported Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War.
Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
PM Hasina labeled the protesters as 'Razakars', a term historically used for Bengali Muslims who supported Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War | Image: AP
10:26 IST, July 20th 2024