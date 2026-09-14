'WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!': Trump Says 'Sick Conspiracy' Against Data Centres Benefits China

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that pushback against building data centres and expanding artificial intelligence is part of a "SICK conspiracy" that threatens America's technological edge over China, following Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call to slow down the pace of AI development amidst fears of losing control.

Amodei has warned that AI development is accelerating rapidly, partly because AI systems are increasingly capable of contributing to the development of the next generation of AI models. He has described this process as “recursive self-improvement” and said it could eventually outpace efforts to understand and control advanced systems.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump strongly rejected these calls for new safety regulations on artificial intelligence, arguing that a "STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT", rather than government rules and safety systems, is all that is needed to oversee the tech industry.

Specifically targeting Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Trump insisted that safety concerns raised are insincere attempts to stall progress, claiming US' "tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power" over them.

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"The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” - and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!" Trump wrote.

He further framed the AI regulation "conspiracy" as advantageous to China, while asserting superiority over Beijing and "all others" in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

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"There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump argued that the intense criticism surrounding data centres is only happening because the United States currently holds a massive lead over all other nations in technology.

"The only reason the AI/Data Center outburst is happening is because the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!" he wrote.

However, China, earlier in the day, called for greater openness and inclusivity in artificial intelligence development, warning that “fear-mongering, confrontation and vicious competition” could undermine efforts to establish sound global governance for the technology.

Responding on "Chinese AI advantage would pose US national security risks", China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said AI was a “consequential technology for the future of humanity” and called for the development of “open & inclusive AI for good and for all”.

China’s state-run Global Times has criticised Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after he called for a slowdown in AI development, arguing that rapid advances could eventually outpace humanity’s ability to control such systems.

Global Times quoted Chinese technology experts as saying that framing AI development as a US-China national security competition risks turning AI safety into a geopolitical issue rather than a global challenge requiring cooperation.

Earlier, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, in an interview with Fortune on Friday, indicated that major AI laboratory heads could eventually establish a collaborative framework focused on risk mitigation.

Elaborating on the discussions, Altman said, "I’m not going to pre-announce private discussions that I think should be at some point shared as a group."

"But yeah, I think I think that will happen," he added. The debate comes as China pushes for greater international cooperation on AI governance. At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a people-centred approach to AI and a global governance framework based on consensus.

China has also proposed establishing a BRICS AI open-source community as part of wider cooperation on emerging technologies, alongside initiatives covering digital industries, intelligent manufacturing and science and technology talent.