'Whole Civilisation Will Die': Is Trump Going To Nuke Iran? Here's What The White House Said

Washington: As Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will end" if Iran does not cut a deal with US on Tuesday night, fear looms if the Americans are contemplating a nuclear strike against the Middle Eastern country.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

US Vice President JD Vance also suggested that the US could use a "tool" that only lies with the President, which aggravated fears of nuclear bombing.

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," Vance said, building up fears across the world.

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Earlier in a press conference on Monday, Trump had said "the entire country could be taken out in one night", further suggesting an indirect nuclear sabre-rattling.

What Commentators Said

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that there are increasing fears within Trump’s current and former advisory circle that he may order nuclear strikes on Iran.

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“Donald Trump is clearly threatening to use nuclear weapons against Iran. He needs to be removed as President to prevent a catastrophe that our species will never recover from,” British writer and journalist Owen Jones wrote on X.

“Trump is about to drop a nuke and this guy is still screaming about Hasan Piker,” YouTuber Keith Edwards wrote on X.

Here's What The White House Said

The White House denied that what JD Vance said about the deadline issued to Iran did not indicate any nuclear strike against the country.