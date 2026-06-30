Why Are 'Kalma' Flags Used By Al-Qaeda & Taliban Appearing On Bangladesh Streets & How Is It Related To FIFA World Cup?

Dhaka: Massive security concerns have been triggered in Bangladesh following the appearance of several 'Kalma' flags on roads, bridges, rooftops and in bike rallies. Notably, these flags are used by terrorist outfits like the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

The flags carry Arabic text- “La ilaha illallah” (There is no deity worthy of worship except Allah).

Security analyst Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said, "The issue is not the Kalima itself...The concern is whether symbols internationally associated with particular extremist organisations are being deliberately mainstreamed," Dhaka Tribune reported.

Two types of flags are being spotted-

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One with black-coloured Arabic text written on them with a white background. This is the flag used by Taliban.

Another with white-coloured text written on them against a black background. This is flag used by outfits like Al-Qaida, the Islamic State and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

How Are The Flags Related To FIFA World Cup?

With the ongoing fever of FIFA World Cup, several football fans have started displaying flags of Brazil and Argentina on their rooftops and poles.

According to Dhaka Tribune, several social media videos showed people carrying 'Kalma' flags in motorcycle rallies and processions, raising slogans rejecting the display of Brazilian and Argentinian flags in Bangladesh.

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