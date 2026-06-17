Why Bangladesh's 81-Foot Lord Ram Statue Project Has Been Put On Hold

New Delhi: A temple project in northern Bangladesh aimed to provide a landmark for the country's Hindu community. Instead, it has become the focal point of a heated discussion over religious liberty, minority rights, and the boundaries of tolerance in a country whose officials claim it belongs to all.

An 81-foot statue of Lord Ram, intended to be the tallest of its sort in Bangladesh, is currently unfinished. Nearly 80% of the work has already been finished, but building has been suspended due to threats from radical Islamist organizations, resulting in protests, outrage, and new questions for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's administration.

The debate has occurred at a time when relations between India and Bangladesh are strained, making the matter far more serious than a local temple issue.

The Statue That Was Meant To Be A Landmark

The massive Lord Ram statue is part of a larger temple complex being developed in Palashbari in Bangladesh's northern Gaibandha district. The project, estimated to cost around 220 million taka (about Rs 15.6 crore), includes:

Advertisement

An 81-foot statue of Lord Ram

A 50-foot statue of Lord Krishna

A 30-foot statue of Lord Shiva

Once completed, the Ram statue would be the largest in Bangladesh. The Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple committee is carrying out the project. Its president, Haridas Chandra Das, stated that the statue is being created as a memorial to one of the central figures of Sanatan Dharma.

However, according to Das, work was halted after Islamist groups allegedly issued threats against those involved in the development. He stated that anxiety among organisers was one of the primary reasons for the decision to halt construction and urged Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to ensure that the project is completed.

Advertisement

Shyamlal Kumar Mahanta, adviser to the temple committee, explained that the decision was made to prevent conflicts.

"We are stopping this work to maintain law and order and communal harmony. We do not want to become the cause of any dispute, nor do we wish to hurt anyone's religious sentiments," Mahanta said. He also stressed that every citizen in Bangladesh has the right to practise their religion. Repeating a line frequently used by Tarique Rahman, Mahanta said, "Religion is personal, but the state belongs to all".

The statement echoed Rahman's own words from his first national address as Prime Minister, when he declared that religion was a personal matter but the country "belongs to all". The message had come amid reports of increasing attacks on Hindus and other minorities.

The latest controversy, however, has revived a difficult question: if the country belongs to everyone, why are members of the Hindu community facing resistance while building statues of their deities?

Threats, Viral Videos And A Desecration Row

According to temple officials, opposition to the idea began long ago. According to them, Islamist groups have been posing challenges since work began more than a year ago. There were also questions about the project's financial source.

Earlier this month, a video of a radical Islamic preacher gained popularity on social media. In the video, he can be heard demanding the idol's destruction.

"An idol of Ram is being built. Destroy it with a bulldozer. If the government does not do it, then the common people (Muslims) will destroy it," he is heard saying in the video.

The controversy escalated further when an image of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated during a protest march organised by Islamists in Gaibandha. The incident sparked anger among Hindu students and community members.

Students Take To The Streets

Dhaka University students organized a big torchlight procession to demand the swift arrest of individuals guilty for the alleged vandalism of Lord Ram's picture.

Protesters also demanded that building of the Ram statue resume. Demonstrators blocked traffic at Dhaka's key Shahbagh crossroads, creating widespread disruption.

"For us, Lord Ram is an incarnation. The act of throwing a shoe at his image has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sanatan community," Ram Prasad Saha of the Jagannath Hall Students' Union said. The students contended that religious minorities in Bangladesh frequently face discrimination and are denied justice and protection.

Their concerns are supported by statistics given by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council. According to the organization, 133 cases of communal violence were reported between January 1 and March 31, this year.

The council, one of the country's largest minority bodies, has urged the Tarique Rahman-led government to take prompt action in response to threats to the Radha Govinda Temple project.

A Test For Minority Rights Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions

The Ram statue controversy has emerged at a sensitive moment in India-Bangladesh relations. Earlier this week, immigration officials temporarily stopped Bangladesh Prime Minister's adviser Zahed Ur Rahman at Delhi airport due to his history of confrontational remarks against India.

Rahman later canceled his visit, and Dhaka filed a strong protest with New Delhi, describing the incident as "humiliating treatment".

Other evidence of changing dynamics have also emerged. For years, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered mangoes to Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as a show of goodwill.

This year, Tarique Rahman has delivered mangoes to Nepal, but it is unclear whether the practice with India would continue. In light of this, the argument over the Ram statue has sparked widespread interest.

Exiled Bangladeshi novelist Taslima Nasreen condemned proposals to remove the statue, calling it proof of a "Taliban-like mindset". In a comprehensive article on X, she questioned why the project is seeing such criticism when new mosques are being erected throughout Bangladesh.