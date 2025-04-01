Why Has Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich Temporarily Resigned From His Post Amid Ongoing War with Hamas?

Jerusalem: Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister of Israel tendered his resignation from his post, in a letter to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to become a member of the Knesset again. As per reports, the minister has resigned amid a coalition rift and ‘breach of agreements’. He has requested to be given his ministerial roles back, after his MK status is restored.

Who is Bezalel Smotrich and why did he resign from his post, read to know…

Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich Resigns

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stepped down from his role on March 31, 2025, in response to demands from Itamar Ben Gvir, the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, for more ministerial positions as a condition for rejoining the government.

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israel Finance Minister declared his resignation from his position in the cabinet. He also announced his decision to return to his seat in the Knesset as a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, with plans to be reinstated to his ministerial duties at a later time, after his parliamentary status has been restored.

Did Bezalel Smotrich Resign from His Post Amid Coalition Rift?

Following his resignation from the post, Bezalel Smotrich will be going back to his seat as a member of the Knesset, the Israeli legislature, for the far right Religious Zionism party.

By regaining his position as an MK, Smotrich will push Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kroizer out of the Knesset. Kroizer became an MK in 2023 under the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers and deputy ministers from larger parties to step down from the Knesset, letting other party members take their seats.

Religious Zionism stated that Smotrich’s move is a response to Otzma Yehudit leader and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's "breach of agreements" with Smotrich and Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party.

Who is Bezalel Smotrich?

Bezalel Smotrich is an Israeli politician and the head of the far-right Religious Zionism party. He has held prominent roles in the Israeli government, including as the Finance Minister. Known for his strong religious nationalist stance, Smotrich advocates for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.