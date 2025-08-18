Why Marco Rubio Says US Monitors India-Pakistan Tensions ‘Every Single Day’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said the US closely monitors tensions between India and Pakistan “every single day” as ceasefires around the world remain fragile.



Speaking to NBC News about challenges in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine, Rubio stressed that agreements require commitment from both sides.



“…the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that,” Rubio said.



He added that maintaining ceasefires is complicated, highlighting South Asia as an example.



“Every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India, what's happening between Cambodia and Thailand,” he said.



Calls for Peace Beyond Temporary Ceasefires

Rubio noted that while ceasefires provide temporary relief, the ultimate goal must be long-term peace.



“Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we're facing now, but I don't think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we're aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we're aiming for here is a peace deal so there's not a war now and there's not a war in the future.”



Rubio Cites India-Pakistan in Trump Administration’s Record

In a separate Fox Business interview, Rubio referenced India-Pakistan tensions as an area where President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediation.

“We are very fortunate to have a President who has made peace a priority… We’ve seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan. We’ve seen it in Rwanda and the DRC,” Rubio said.



Trump’s Claim, India’s Denial

Since May 10, Trump has repeatedly asserted that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after US-mediated talks. He has linked the claim to promises of increased trade, saying he “helped settle” their tensions nearly 40 times.



However, New Delhi has consistently rejected any suggestion of outside mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that “no foreign leader” asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that there was “no third-party role” and that the ceasefire was not connected to trade.

