Why Trump Mentioned India In His Iran War Post?

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday wrote a lengthy post on Truth Social, that also mentioned India. The mention came in midst of Trump's rhetoric over Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme and the failed peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. Here is how India popped up in the post:

Donald Trump on Sunday heaped praise on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling them “very extraordinary men”. The remarks came hours after negotiations between US and Iranian representatives collapsed in Islamabad without a deal.

Speaking on the failed negotiations, Trump said that the talks took place in Islamabad through “the kind and very competent leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan.” Calling them “very extraordinary men”, Trump said they continuously thank him “for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous war with India.” He added, “I always appreciate hearing that.”

Trump was taking credit for stopping the war between India and Pakistan in 2025.

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India has consistently rejected this narrative. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had previously dismissed Trump's claim, maintaining that the de-escalation between India and Pakistan came through direct communication between the two countries through established channels. The Indian government has denied any third-party mediation role.

Here is the full post of Donald Trump:

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Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”