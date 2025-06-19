Why Was Donald Trump 'Honoured' to Meet Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir?

United States President Donald Trump said he was honoured to meet Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

His statement came after the two leaders met at the White House, where Trump hosted Munir for lunch on Wednesday.

Trump also thanked Munir for his role in de-escalating recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Trump said, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and for ending the war. Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago, and we are working on a trade deal with India. We are also working on a trade deal with Pakistan."

"I am so happy. Two smart people, two very smart people decided not to keep going with the war. Those are two big nuclear powers. I was honoured to meet him today,” he added.

Trump Meets Asim Munir Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. While Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Tehran, Pakistan has expressed support for Iran. In a public address in Washington, DC, Asim Munir declared Pakistan’s “clear and strong” support for Iran in its war with Israel, while also voicing support for US-led efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Trump Discusses Iran With Pak Army Chief

Trump also said that he and Munir discussed the situation in Iran during their meeting and noted that both leaders shared similar views.

“Well, they know Iran very well, better than most, and they're not happy about anything. It's not that they're bad with Israel. They know them both, actually, but they probably, maybe they know Iran better, but they see what's going on, and he agreed with me," he said.