Why Was Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital Again? Israeli PM’s Health Back Under Spotlight Months After Cancer Treatment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening, triggering fresh concern and speculation over his health months after he disclosed undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

According to reports citing a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli PM was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem for what was described as “unspecified dental treatment”.

The hospital visit comes weeks after Netanyahu publicly revealed that he had undergone successful radiation therapy for a malignant prostate tumour at Hadassah Hospital. The 76-year-old leader had said the information was initially withheld because Iran could have used it for propaganda during the recent conflict.

Netanyahu’s health has remained under intense scrutiny in recent years, with critics repeatedly accusing his office of failing to fully disclose details about his medical condition.

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Questions over transparency intensified after Netanyahu’s recent cancer disclosure. While he released an annual health report alongside the announcement, critics pointed out that the document lacked detailed medical information, carried no hospital branding and did not even specify the year it covered.

The latest hospitalisation has once again put focus on the Israeli leader’s medical history.

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Over the past few years, Netanyahu has undergone multiple medical procedures, including the implantation of a pacemaker in July 2023, hernia surgery in March 2024, and prostate removal surgery in December 2024.

The pacemaker episode had also sparked controversy after initial statements claimed Netanyahu was admitted only for dehydration monitoring. It later emerged that doctors had implanted a subcutaneous heart monitor, prompting criticism over the delayed disclosure.

Medical officials later acknowledged irregularities in ECG readings but maintained that Netanyahu’s heart condition was “completely normal”.

As tensions escalated during the Iran conflict, rumours had also circulated online claiming Netanyahu had either been killed or fled the country. However, none of those claims were substantiated.