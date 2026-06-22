'Will Correct Your Trash Talk': US VP Vance Warns Iran Amid Trump Threats; Addresses 'Frozen Assets' During Switzerland Talks

Geneva, Switzerland: U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a bullish assessment Monday of ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, revealing that the Trump administration is pushing back firmly against Iranian rhetoric while securing key concessions on inspections and potential asset releases.

Speaking amid intensifying peace talks in Switzerland, Vance said the U.S. negotiating team made significant headway on Sunday, including securing Iranian agreement to readmit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into the country.

“Yesterday was a very, very good day,” Vance said.

“We made a lot of good progress. We did exactly what we wanted to do… the Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently denuclearizing — permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” he said.

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Vance described the negotiations as candid and at times contentious, but ultimately productive. He recounted telling Iranian counterparts that President Trump would not tolerate what he called “trash talk” during the process.

“What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call trash talk, you can't expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record,” Vance said.

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“When they say things that aren't true, the president is going to respond to it. I'm going to respond to it… There was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining. But at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress,” he said.

The Vice President also pushed back against media reports suggesting unfrozen Iranian assets could flow freely to the regime. He emphasized strict U.S. oversight and a structure designed to benefit both Iranian civilians and American interests.

“We wanted to make sure that we set up a process where if — if we ever unfreeze Iranian assets, we can ensure that those — that that money, that Iranian money goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism,” Vance explained.

He added that any such unfreezing would require U.S. approval and be directed toward purchasing American agricultural products.

“If there is any frozen Iranian assets that are unfrozen, then we have approval over that process… and then the money would actually go to buy American soy, American corn, and American wheat,” Vance said.

“If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and feed the Iranian people. That's a very, very good and very classic Trump deal,” he said.