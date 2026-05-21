‘Will Destroy it, But Won’t Let Them Have It’: Trump Rejects Iran Supreme Leader’s Nuclear Demands

Just as signs of a diplomatic breakthrough began to surface between the United States and Iran, a familiar roadblock has emerged. Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile has rapidly become the central point of contention in the ongoing negotiations to end the West Asia conflict.

This fresh deadlock follows reports from Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency that Washington has demanded Tehran hand over nearly 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and restrict its nuclear operations to just a single facility. However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly declared that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium will not be sent abroad, directly clashing with America's core demands.

Donald Trump Vows Iran Will Not Retain Enriched Uranium

Responding firmly to the development, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States would not allow Iran to keep its highly enriched uranium. When questioned about whether Tehran could retain the stockpile, Trump was unequivocal:

“No. We will get it. We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it." The US president noted that negotiations are still moving forward under an ongoing truce process. However, he reiterated that Tehran would never be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon.

Advertisement

“Right now, we’re negotiating, and we’ll see, but we’re going to get it one way or the other. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump added.

The Battle for the Strait of Hormuz

Beyond the nuclear dispute, the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz remains a high-stakes economic battleground. President Trump claimed that Iran is currently losing nearly USD 500 million every day due to restrictions around the strategic route, while praising the US Navy's role in enforcing the blockade.

Advertisement

Trump emphasized that Washington wants the Strait of Hormuz to remain open and entirely free for international shipping, rejecting Tehran's proposal to levy fees on passing vessels. “We want it open, we want it free, we don’t want tolls," Trump said, emphasizing its status as an international waterway.

Conversely, Iran is asserting its own strategic leverage over the vital oil shipping corridor. According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Tehran maintains that it controls the strait, which it has already closed, and firmly intends to impose charges on ships navigating the route.

A Fragile Peace Process

These tense exchanges come amid a complex diplomatic timeline. The United States and Iran have been actively trading proposals in recent weeks, seeking an end to the broader West Asia conflict that erupted on February 28.