Calcutta High Court Upholds Bengal Government Order Enforcing Strict Animal Slaughter Compliance During Id-Uz-Zuga
In its ruling, the High Court affirmed the state’s May 13, 2026, notification that enforces stricter compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata - The Calcutta High Court has upheld the West Bengal government's regulatory framework issued ahead of the upcoming festival of Id-Uz-Zuha, rejecting petitions seeking to halt the state-wide mandate.
In its ruling, the High Court affirmed the state’s May 13, 2026, notification that enforces stricter compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act.
A division bench reviewed multiple petitions challenging the government's order, which places active checks on the transportation, inspection, and public slaughter of animals. Denying any interim relief to the petitioners, the Court ruled that the state's latest directive aligns seamlessly with its constitutional obligations and previously established judicial guidelines.
Focus on Public Health and Specified Slaughter Zones
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The state government’s May 13 notice was introduced to curb unregulated roadside sacrifices and ensure public hygiene during the festival. The High Court observed that the notification does not infringe upon religious practices but rather implements necessary administrative restrictions to prevent public distress and open-air slaughter.
Under the upheld guidelines, the state machinery and municipal corporations have been given the green light to enforce the ban on open slaughter.
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The Court emphasized the enforcement of restrictions against slaughtering animals in public view, open streets, or non-designated residential pathways.
Furthermore, law enforcement and veterinary officials must ensure that no animal is subjected to illegal transport or slaughtered without the required fitness certificates mandated by the Animal Slaughter Control Act.
Addressing grievances raised by various community groups regarding local permits, the Court directed the state authorities to make swift decisions on any pending applications for exemptions or designated temporary slaughter zones.
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