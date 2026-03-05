'Will Do Everything To Make US-Israel Ops In Iran Impossible': Russia

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday stated that the European country will do “everything” to create an atmosphere that would make American and Israeli operations against Iran “impossible”.

While speaking at the ambassadors' round-table amidst the escalating crisi in the Middle East, Lavrov said Russia would continue engaging in dialogue with regional countries and the international community, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), to prevent further military escalation.

“We will continue to dialogue with these countries and include other countries and international communities of the UNSC and UNGA to make these operations impossible.”

He speculated that one of goals of US' ‘Operation Epic Fury’ may be to divide the countries of the Persian Gulf and to divide Iran and its Arab neighbours.

He said, “One of the goals of Lion's Roar or Epic Fury, whatever they call it, even US politicians cannot say what the ultimate goal of these operations is…I have no doubts that one of the goals [of striking Iran] was to divide the countries of the Persian Gulf and to divide Iran and its Arab neighbours.”

Advertisement

He further claimed that US was “just playing a trick” by claiming that Iran was unwilling to strike a nuclear deal and used the excuse to launch an attack on the Middle East country.