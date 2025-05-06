Will Do Everything We Can: US House Speaker Backs India's Fight Against Terrorism After Pahalgam

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that the United States will support India in its fight against terrorism.

His remarks come amid India’s renewed efforts to combat terrorism within its territory following the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one foreign tourist.

Speaking at a Congressional briefing on Capitol Hill, Speaker Johnson said, “Look, we have great sympathy for what’s happening over there, and we want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. I hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two countries. No one asked me about tariffs—I'm glad. Yes, it's a critically important relationship for us, with such a large population in such an important country. And India has to stand against terrorism there as well.”

“We’ll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts. And I think that’s all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and the threat of terrorism. So, if that threat increases, I believe the administration will focus more energy, resources, and time to help. That’s certainly our hope,” he added.

Trump's Support To India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Trump administration has expressed support for India in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 23, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his condolences for the loss of lives in the attack.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror.”

The Trump administration's support comes at a crucial time when India has vowed to avenge the attack with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist, supporter and conspirator. We’ll pursue them to the end of the Earth.”