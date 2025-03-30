Will Elon Musk Tenure In DOGE End After 130 Days? Here's What He Said

Washington: Donald Trump's close and DOGE head Elon Musk in a recent interview has said that there goal is reduce government spending by a trillion dollars mentioned that he was astonished by the amount of waste and fraud taking place in the allocation of federal funds.

During the interview, Fox News anchor asked Musk that he is technically a 'special government employee' in the Trump administration as he was supposed to be for 130 days. So is he going to continue past that or what's he gonna do?

Responding to this, Elon Musk said that they will accomplish most of the required work to reduce the debt by a trillion dollars in that time frame – 130 days as they are cutting the waste on realtime. There plan to cut government spending by $4 billion per day and 7 days a week and so far they are succeeding.

“I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame. So in that time frame, 130 days. And the process is a report at some point, 100 days? Not really a report,” Musk said.

Musk was also asked about the budgetary savings goals of the government and how much he has achieved so far.

Elon Musk said that there target is to reduce the spending by a trillion dollar that is to reduce the deficit from $2 trillion to $1 trillion and reduce federal spending from $7 trillion to $6 trillion.

The DOGE head said that their target is to reduce the spending by 15 per cent which can be done without affecting critical government services adding in fact they are making it better.

He said that the amount of waste and fraud taking place in the government is astonishing which is approximately billions of dollars a month to say casually.