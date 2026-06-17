'Will Go Right Back to Dropping Bombs': Donald Trump Threatens Iran Days Before Peace Accord Signing in Geneva

Just days before a historic peace agreement is set to be formalized, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fiery warning to Tehran, signaling that Washington remains ready to resume military action if Iran does not hold up their side of the bargain.

The peace accord, aimed at resolving the regional conflict and reopening the contentious Strait of Hormuz, is scheduled to be signed this Friday, June 19, in Geneva. However, the U.S. President made it clear that American military options are far from off the table.

"Right Back to Dropping Bombs"

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the ongoing G7 Summit, Trump, continuing his combative stance, has put a damper on upcoming diplomatic signing with a threat of total military retaliation.

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"If Iran does not behave well, the U.S. will go right back to dropping bombs," Trump stated.

He further stressed on Iran never having nuclear weapons. Shifting his focus to the oil route, the US President said that the Strait of Hormuz will be completely re-opened ‘in a day or two’.

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High Stakes in Geneva

The timing of the President’s remarks has sent waves of anxiety through diplomatic circles. The June 19 peace accord is intended to end the maritime standoff that has severely disrupted international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driven up global inflation, and resulted in military flare-ups—including the recent downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter and subsequent American retaliatory airstrikes.

While international mediator groups have expressed cautious optimism that the deal will hold, Trump's latest rhetoric serves as a stark reminder that the agreement remains fragile. Administration officials later clarified that the President’s comments reflect a policy of "maximum vigilance," ensuring that Tehran complies strictly with the decommissioning of its aggressive maritime checkpoint system and halts drone attacks on international tankers.

Tehran’s Silence Amid Pressure