'Will Hit Them Very Hard Over The Next Week': Trump's New Warning After 'Scumbags' Post

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the US is going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime. He warned that Iran should watch out for what would happen and assured that the US was on its way to win the war.

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.