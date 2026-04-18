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  • 'Will Inflict New Bitter Defeats': Mojtaba Khamenei's Fresh Warning To US Over Naval Blockade As Hormuz Stays Shut

'Will Inflict New Bitter Defeats': Mojtaba Khamenei's Fresh Warning To US Over Naval Blockade As Hormuz Stays Shut

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserted on Saturday, that his country's “valiant navy” is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its “enemies,” in a direct reference to the United States for not lifting its naval blockade in the crucial state.

Satyaki Baidya
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Tehran: After reverting on its stand on opeing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserted on Saturday, that his country's “valiant navy” is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its “enemies,” in a direct reference to the United States for not lifting its naval blockade in the crucial state.
  

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Satyaki Baidya
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