Updated 18 April 2026 at 17:47 IST 'Will Inflict New Bitter Defeats': Mojtaba Khamenei's Fresh Warning To US Over Naval Blockade As Hormuz Stays Shut Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserted on Saturday, that his country's “valiant navy” is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its “enemies,” in a direct reference to the United States for not lifting its naval blockade in the crucial state.