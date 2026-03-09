'Will Make Decision At Right Time': Trump Says End Of Iran War Will Be 'Mutual' With Netanyahu

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has stated that the determination regarding the conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

During a telephone interview with the Times of Isael, the US President claimed that the Islamic Republic was on the verge of annihilating Israel prior to the current military intervention. He asserted that “Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel.”

When questioned on whether the authority to halt the campaign rested solely with Washington or if the Israeli leadership held equal weight, Trump suggested a collaborative approach. "I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked, indicating he would retain the ultimate prerogative while considering Netanyahu's input.

Addressing the possibility of Israel continuing military operations independently should the US decide to cease its strikes, Trump dismissed the necessity of such a scenario. The Times of Israel reported that the President declined to engage with the theoretical situation, simply stating: “I don't think it's going to be necessary.”

While the White House has suggested the conflict may last between four to six weeks, Trump has avoided committing to a rigid schedule. His remarks underline the deep coordination between the two nations following the joint military operation launched on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The interview took place shortly after Tehran announced that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the former leader, had been selected as the new supreme authority. According to The Times of Israel, Trump refrained from offering a detailed commentary on the appointment, declaring only: “We'll see what happens.”

This diplomatic stance follows earlier warnings from the US President to ABC News, where he suggested the new Iranian leadership would not "last long" without White House approval. Beyond the battlefield, Trump also waded into Israeli domestic politics, renewing his calls for a legal reprieve for Netanyahu.

The US President criticised Israeli President Isaac Herzog for failing to grant a pardon to Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. "Bibi Netanyahu should be given that pardon immediately. I think [Herzog is] doing a terrible thing by not giving it. We want Bibi to be focused on the war, not on a ridiculous pardon," Trump told The Times of Israel.

In response to these comments, Herzog's office maintained that Israel "is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law," noting that the pardon request is being processed through the Justice Ministry. Despite past friction between the two leaders, Trump praised his current partnership with Netanyahu, stating, “We've done a great job together, like what we've done with Iran.”

Reinforcing his justification for the eight-day-old war, Trump claimed the intervention prevented a regional catastrophe. The Times of Israel quoted him saying, “Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it, and now look what we have, we have them being destroyed.”

The President further credited his and Netanyahu's leadership for Israel's continued survival, adding that "[if] Bibi wasn't around, Israel would not exist today." He also suggested that the weakening of Tehran would have a ripple effect on regional proxies like Hamas, potentially leading to their disarmament.