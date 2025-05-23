Will Muhammad Yunus Resign? Fears Grow That He May Face Sheikh Hasina’s Fate

Bangladesh’s interim government head, Muhammad Yunus, may resign soon amid fears of arrest by the country’s military, as per sources. Several top student leaders have been urging Yunus to step down as political unrest in the country deepens. According to highly placed sources, Yunus is likely to take a drastic step this week.

Sources also revealed that preparations are underway to arrange a chartered flight to France, similar to the route taken by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her ouster.

Government Under Pressure

Yunus is reportedly finding it increasingly difficult to manage the administration amid worsening law and order. Over the past two days, his government has faced significant challenges — especially due to growing tensions with the military.

Sources say the military, which had supported the student-led protests last year that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, is now losing patience. During that uprising, the army had refused to suppress protestors, despite being called in.

Eventually, the military facilitated Hasina’s safe departure to India in an air force plane and supported Yunus’s appointment as Chief Adviser — a position equivalent to the prime minister — as demanded by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, much of which has now merged into the newly formed National Citizens' Platform (NCP).