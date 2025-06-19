'Will Pay a Heavy Price': Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Iran After Missile Strikes Beersheeba Hospital

As the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of launching missile attacks on civilian areas in Israel, including a hospital.

“This morning, Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the center of the country,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X. “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also issued a strong statement, saying, “Israel will continue to do what must be done to protect all its people, from all walks of life.”

The missile attack on Soroka Medical Center a major hospital in southern Israel and strikes on populated areas mark a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict. Videos and photos from Beersheba show the damage caused to the hospital and surrounding neighborhoods.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on key Iranian locations, including the Arak heavy water nuclear facility. Iranian state media confirmed the strike but said the plant had been evacuated and there was no radiation threat to nearby areas.

Israel had previously warned of a possible strike on the Arak site and had even released satellite images of the facility marked for attack.

Civilian casualties have been rising on both sides. Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian infrastructure and high-ranking individuals, while Iranian missile and drone attacks have hit apartment buildings and even the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, killing and injuring dozens.

On Wednesday, Iran rejected U.S. calls to de-escalate and warned Washington against interfering. “Our recommendation to the U.S. is to at least stand by if they do not wish to stop Israel's aggression,” a senior Iranian official said.