Published 08:59 IST, July 28th 2024

Netanyahu Vows Revenge for Deadly Attack on Golan Heights, Hezbollah Denies Role

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, his office said after a rocket strike

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Golan Heights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah "will pay a heavy price for this attack, his office said after a rocket strike
08:29 IST, July 28th 2024