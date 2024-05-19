Advertisement

News of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter making what state media described as a “hard landing” on Sunday immediately brought new attention to the leader, who already faces sanctions from the US and other nations over his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988. Iran's Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, expressed the challenges of locating the crash site due to adverse weather conditions. "It will take time to find the helicopter location," Vahidi stated, highlighting the ongoing efforts of multiple rescue teams despite the foggy and turbulent weather.

Vahidi reassured the public through Iranian state television, affirming that rescue operations were underway and under control. "Things are under control, and rescue teams are doing their work. We hope it will be done as soon as possible," he affirmed, emphasizing the gravity of the situation amidst the challenging weather conditions.