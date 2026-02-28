'Will Teach Aggressors The Lesson They Deserve': Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi | Iran-Israel War

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning today amid escalating hostilities, declaring that the country's armed forces are fully prepared to "teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve" following joint United States and Israeli military strikes on Iranian territory.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Araghchi condemned the attacks as a "wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate" war led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. He accused Trump of abandoning his signature "America First" policy in favor of an "Israel First" approach, which he claimed ultimately means "America Last."

"Our powerful armed forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve," Araghchi wrote, emphasizing Iran's resolve to defend itself against what he described as aggression by Israel and the US.

The statement comes hours after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by the Pentagon, targeting Iranian political and military leadership, ballistic missile facilities, nuclear-related sites, and other strategic assets. Explosions rocked Tehran and other parts of Iran, with reports of significant damage and civilian casualties, including an alleged strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed dozens, according to Iranian state media.

In response, Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone barrages toward Israel and US bases across the region, including sites in Gulf Arab states such as Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Air defense systems in northern Israel, including over Haifa, have intercepted incoming projectiles, while explosions and sirens have been reported in Israeli cities.

President Trump, in a video address, described the operations as "major combat" aimed at neutralizing threats to US and allied security, and urged Iranians to "take over your government," framing the strikes as an opportunity for regime change and greater freedom for the Iranian people.

The rapid escalation follows failed indirect nuclear negotiations mediated in recent weeks, with both sides accusing the other of unreasonable demands. Araghchi, who previously led Iran's nuclear talks delegation, has warned regional countries against allowing their territories to be used for further attacks, threatening to treat them as "legitimate targets."

The conflict has plunged the Middle East into heightened alert, raising fears of a broader regional war involving Iran's allies and US partners. International calls for de-escalation have intensified, but both sides show no immediate signs of backing down.