'Will They Give Necessary Concessions?': Iran On Control Over Hormuz Amid Trump's Pressure To Enter Talks

Tehran: In an acknowledgement that the US and its allies want to negotiate over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said that it remains to be seen how much the American's are willing to give them all “necessary concession”.

“Our armed forces are among the world's most powerful. We crushed the aggressors; now they beg to negotiate over the Strait of Hormuz. But we must see how much they are really ready to give the necessary concessions,” Reza Aref said in a post on X.

Earlier, the vice president took to X on Sunday saying that the regulations to cross the Strait of Hormuz will change.

"The Strait of Hormuz regime will no longer be as it was in the past,” he said, adding that the government aims to “transform the battlefield achievements into sustainable economic and security benefits for the country.”

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He asserted that US' efforts to bring about a regime change in Iran has effectively brought about a "regime change in Hormuz."

Recently, Iran has demanded international recognition of its right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz as one of its five conditions for ending the war. Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels except those linked to the United States and its allies, saying that access through the strait is conditional and not fully restricted.

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Trump's Recent Threats

Iran's latest post comes after Trump had issued a stern warning on Monday threatening that if Iran does get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg island.

Trump said on Truth Social that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”