Will US Capture Of Maduro Boost Russia's Ukraine Plans And China's Taiwan Push? Explained

Caracas: The US military's operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has shocked people globally, leaving them anxious about the aftermath for international relations, particularly in the context of Russia-Ukraine and China-Taiwan. Foreign experts suggested that the United States unilateral aggression in Venezuela and the capture of Maduro have fuelled Russia's intention to go more aggressive against Ukraine and China's objectives in Taiwan. Calling the Trump administration's action on Venezuela a complete violation of international law, the experts have questioned whether the US has set a dangerous precedent for other nations to follow, saying that the capture of Maduro has terrified several small countries.

The US move to capture Maduro, who has been accused of drug trafficking and corruption, has drawn massive condemnation regarding the Trump administration's role in international affairs. Though some countries see it as a bold move against a corrupt leader, others clearly asserted that it undermined global stability and set a precedent for powerful nations to intervene in the affairs of smaller countries.

A few countries have chosen to react cautiously, calling for restraint and respect for international law. The European Union (EU) has expressed concern, while Russia has condemned the US action as an act of armed aggression. China has also expressed strong opposition. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the US bombings and capture of Maduro an unacceptable line.

Meanwhile, the experts suggested that in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin may see the US action as a green light to escalate his offensive, possibly unleashing more extreme military actions. Not only Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pointed remark, "If you can do this with dictators, so easily, then the United States knows what needs to be done next," hints at the desperation in Kyiv. Meanwhile, China is monitoring and pondering its next move on the global stage regarding Taiwan.

As the US justified its actions as a blow against narco-terrorism, several accused Washington of violating international law and setting a dangerous precedent, opening a Pandora's box, and the consequences will be felt for years to come.

According to the Trump administration, the US operation in Venezuela was a precisely planned raid, with Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores taken into custody at their military base residence in Caracas. The couple now faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. US President Donald Trump has framed the operation as a necessary step to combat international drug trafficking, but many see it as a power play with geopolitical implications.

How Russia-Ukraine War Will Impact

The experts have suggested that the capture of Maduro might push Putin to intensify his efforts in Ukraine, which may lead to more extreme military moves. Putin's long-standing goal of reasserting Russian control over former Soviet territories makes Ukraine a prime target. Amidst the latest development, Putin might see the US setting a precedent for violating sovereignty as an opportunity to justify further aggression.

Not only Putin, but the US attack on Venezuela has also emboldened Zelenskyy, who has symbolically called for similar decisive action against the Russian President. Zelenskyy's remarks suggested that the US's move may have created an expectation that it will intervene in other conflicts, including Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The move could lead to further escalation and instability in the region.

China's Objective In Taiwan

Though China has condemned the US action, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for international relations, the analysts believe that China may see this as an opportunity to strengthen its territorial claims over Taiwan, which may lead to increased tensions in the region. An analyst related to global affairs noted that China's actions are likely to be influenced by the US's move, leading to a more aggressive approach to Taiwan.

China has been watching the US-Venezuela situation, amidst its growing military presence and exercises around Taiwan. The analyst explained that the US actions in Venezuela could undermine its arguments against Chinese actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan. He also suggested that while an immediate invasion of Taiwan is unlikely, China may use this moment to amplify its criticism of US influence and strengthen its global standing.