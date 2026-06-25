Will Venezuela's Twin Quakes Become One Of Latin America's Deadliest Disasters? USGS Warns Of Catastrophic Death Toll Up To 100,000

Venezuela Earthquake: In what can be labeled as unfortunate, two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening under a minute apart. As per multiple reports, the first 7.2-magnitude quake was centred in San Felipe, in the state of Yaracuy, while the other, which was just 39 seconds later, registered a 7.5 magnitude, the US Geological Survey claimed. The USGS also claimed that 10,000 to 100,000 lives could be lost.

Catastrophic Death Toll Up To 100,000

"High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, making an initial estimate that the death toll could range from 10,000 to 100,000.

Authorities did not immediately provide a national toll for deaths or injuries, but local officials and witnesses reported collapsed buildings, rescues and a growing number of injured.

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Witnesses claimed that the shaking was felt in Caracas, where buildings have collapsed, petrol supplies have been cut off and people are calling for help under the rubble.

Tsunami Alerts Issued, Then Withdrawn

The powerful quakes briefly triggered tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean.

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The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for the Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued alerts. An earlier advisory for Puerto Rico was later lifted after further assessment.

Venezuela’s Geology: Why Big Quakes Are Rare