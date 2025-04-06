With 120 Missiles And 90 Drones Russia's Brutal Attack Leaves Carnage In Ukraine

Kyiv: Russia's attack on Ukraine has taken a devastating turn, with a massive barrage of drones and missiles wreaks havoc in the Ukrainian territory. According to reports, the attack involved a staggering 120 missiles and 90 drones, targeting various locations throughout Ukraine. If reports are to be believed, the attack, which began early in the morning, saw Russia deploy an array of drones, including various types, to strike at Ukrainian military installations, infrastructure, and civilian areas. The missiles, comprising 21 ballistic and cruise missiles, including nine cruise missiles and eight Kalibr cruise missiles, were launched from multiple directions, catching Ukrainian defences off guard.

The massive attack reportedly resulted in widespread destruction and chaos across Ukraine. As per reports, at least two people have been reported dead and several injured so far in the latest attack. The Ukrainian administration is analysing the extent of damage and loss of lives. The Kyiv victim was found close to the strike's epicentre of the attack in the city's Darnytskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A further three people were injured in the strike, which sparked fires in several nonresidential areas, damaging cars and buildings.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the European Union remains on high alert, watching for any signs of escalation.

Meanwhile, after the massive attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Russia's continued aggression, specifically condemning the recent missile attack launched from the Black Sea. In a statement on X, Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia's refusal to agree to an unconditional ceasefire is a clear indication of their intention to preserve their ability to strike Ukrainian cities and ports from the sea.

“Today’s Russian attack included missiles launched from the waters of the Black Sea. Our partners know exactly which vessels were involved and from which part of the sea the launch occurred. This is one of the reasons why Russia is distorting diplomacy, why it is refusing to agree to an unconditional ceasefire: they want to preserve their ability to strike our cities and ports from the sea,” the Ukrainian President said.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, stating that the country is ready to negotiate as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. He also expressed frustration over the lack of response from the United States and Europe regarding Russia's refusal to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of continued pressure on Russia, including strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, maintaining sanctions, and ensuring that diplomacy leaves no opportunity for Russia to continue its aggression. By calling for an unconditional ceasefire, Zelenskyy is pushing for a comprehensive agreement that prioritizes overall security and peace over tactical interests.

“If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional — one that does not allow for the destruction of life. Ukraine has agreed to the United States’ proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States—none has come so far, and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace,” Zelenskyy asserted.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Friday's deadly attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih after Russian missile hit a restaurant continued to rise.