With a Bogus Law Degree, Pakistani Judge Served the High Court for Half a Decade

New Delhi: The Islamabad High Court has issued a scathing 116‑page verdict against former judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, ruling that his appointment was “without lawful authority” because his law degree was invalid from the start.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan found Jahangiri’s academic record riddled with fraud. University of Karachi documents revealed that he first sat for his LL.B. exams in 1988 using a fake enrolment number. After being caught cheating and banned for three years, he reappeared in 1990 under another student’s identity. Later, he attempted exams again with yet another enrolment number, something the university confirmed was impossible under its rules.

The court also noted that Jahangiri was never admitted to Government Islamia Law College, making his credentials even more suspect. On this basis, his degree was declared void ab initio invalid from the outset.

Court’s Criticism

The judgment highlighted Jahangiri’s conduct during proceedings. Despite repeated opportunities, he failed to present original documents or a written reply. Instead, he filed applications seeking adjournments, recusal of the chief justice, and constitution of a full court. The bench described these moves as “dilatory tactics” and rejected his plea for recusal, stressing that bench formation is the prerogative of the chief justice.

Legal Reasoning

The IHC clarified that questions about a judge’s qualifications are distinct from judicial acts protected under Article 199(5). It further ruled that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) cannot validate an appointment that was void from inception, as its jurisdiction applies only to misconduct or incapacity during service.

Appeal Filed

The petition against Jahangiri’s degree was filed by lawyer Mian Dawood and declared maintainable in December 2025. Jahangiri has since challenged the ruling before the Federal Constitutional Court, arguing that the IHC acted with bias and undue haste. He claims the University of Karachi’s cancellation of his degree had been suspended by the Sindh High Court, and that disputed facts required a full trial.

