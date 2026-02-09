With Resounding Mandate, Can Sanae Takaichi Now Deal With Chinese Threat and Trump's Pressure?

New Delhi: The resounding victory by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggests a significant shift to the right in Japan’s security, immigration and other policies. Takaichi has pledged to revise security and defense policies to bolster Japan’s offensive military capabilities.

Takaichi, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Japan’, has promised to lift the ban on weapons exports and move away from the nation's postwar pacifist principles. This comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s pressure to increase its defence spending.

The US under the Trump administration has been forcing all its allies to focus more on its defence in order to protect themselves from aggressive forces, rather than being completely dependent on the US. Japan had a history of not investing in military power after World War II, owing to a treaty with the Allied powers, which has now lost its relevance in the 21st century, with China asserting itself as a counter to the US.

Takaichi has been pushing for tougher policies on foreigners and anti-espionage, including stricter requirements for foreign property owners and a cap on foreign residents. She also intends to increase the country's defense spending. In her campaign speeches, Takaichi spoke on the need for “proactive” government spending to fund “crisis management investment and growth.”

These policies will help to balance China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific which has been known to carry out its patrolling activities under the cover of ‘research’ in the East China Sea. The emergence of a strong Asian power that is more aligned to the West, and a crucial ally of the United States, will also help in countering Chinese influence in the region.

Sanae Takaichi Secures Sweeping Majority

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a sweeping majority in a key parliamentary election on Sunday. Takaichi, in a televised interview with public television network NHK, said that she is now ready to pursue her policies. NHK said that Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP, alone secured 271 seats, surpassing a 261-seat absolute majority in the 465-member lower house.

According to international experts, despite the lack of a majority in the upper house, the huge jump from the pre-election share in the lower house would allow Takaichi to drive the island-nation towards her right-wing agenda with the intention to boost Japan’s economy and military capabilities. Takaichi stated that she would push forward her policy goals while trying to gain support from the Opposition.