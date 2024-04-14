Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:33 IST
Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years After Eating Crocodile Meat
Doctors discovered a rare parasite that had been lying in a woman's eye for two years, causing an unusual medical problem after she consumed crocodile meat.
Congo: According to a report, doctors discovered a rare parasite that had been lying in a woman's eye for two years. The cause of this unusual medical problem could be infected crocodile meat.
A 28-year-old woman from Basankusu, Congo, was medically examined with a growing mass in her left eye. Surprisingly, she had no symptoms other than the obvious bulge.
Upon medical examination, doctors discovered a movable lump beneath the conjunctiva, the transparent outer covering of the eye. Surgical removal revealed a pale, C-shaped larva measuring around 0.4 inch (10 mm) in thickness, according to a report.
The medical team discovered that the woman frequently consumed crocodile meat. As a result, it is possible that the infection could be contracted through the consumption of crocodile meat contaminated with parasites.
