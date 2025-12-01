'Won't Budge Until...': Aleema Khanum Dares Pak Govt to Use 'Bullets' in Fierce Vow to Meet Brother Imran Khan at Adiala Jail | Image: X, AP, Republic

Amid the death rumors of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and the unrest among his party workers, Khan's sister Aleema Khanum has dared the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government to use "bullets" and "tear gas" against them during their attempt to meet her brother Imran.

Aleema and PTI workers are stationed outside the Adiala Jail where Imran Khan is lodged, and they have refused to move from there until they meet him.

"We will not leave outside Adiala Jail until we get to meet Imran Khan. You may fire bullets, use tear gas, or whatever, but we will not go from there," Aleema Khanum said in a video shared by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on its X handle.

She further expressed anguish over not being allowed to meet Imran Khan despite having obtained orders from the High Court of Pakistan to meet him.

Advertisement

“We have clear orders from the High Court to meet with Imran Khan. What more can our lawyers do? If we don’t knock on the doors of the courts, then what should we do? When the judges’ orders are not being followed, it’s the police and this government that are acting illegally. Imran khan is in jail illegally; everything here is happening illegally, but we are not doing anything illegal,” Imran Khan's sister Aleema said.

She also spoke about the demands made by Imran Khan and a possible "deadlock" over it.

Advertisement

"Imran Khan has three demands: restoration of the rule of law, restoration of democracy, transparent elections, and restoration of human rights. If the deadlock is due to these demands, then tell us which option Imran Khan should give up," Aleema Khanum said in a video shared by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on X.

Aleema shared that a case has been filed against her for conveying Imran Khan's message to people but vowed to never give up on sharing her brother's messages with the world.

"A case has been filed against me for delivering Imran Khan's message; I will relay Imran Khan's message once again," she said.

Earlier, Khan's other sister Noreen Niazi issued a stern warning to the Pakistan government, saying that the country will "burn" if Imran Khan is touched. She also clearly stated that Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be held accountable if anything unfortunate happens to Imran Khan while he is in custody.

In an exclusive interview to Republic, she said, "No one can touch Imran Khan. Pakistan will burn if Imran Khan is touched."

"Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir will be responsible if anything happens to Imran Khan. They are scared of Imran’s voice reaching the people,” she added.