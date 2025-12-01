'This is Maharashtra's Al Falah': BJP's Kirit Somaiya on ED Raids Connected to Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom | Image: Facebook, Republic

Maharashtra: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 12 premises in Maharashtra, including sites in Nandurbar district and Mumbai, in a case involving Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU), Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh (a Yemini citizen), and others, according to reports.

The investigation was initiated based on a First Information Report (FIR) and a subsequent charge sheet, dated April 11, 2025, filed by the Akkalkuwa police station, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of the Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom trust via an order dated July 15, 2024. This action was taken after finding that the trust was involved in channelizing foreign contribution funds to other non-FCRA registered NGOs, officials informed.

Following serious allegations of foreign funding and illegal activities made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Enforcement Directorate today conducted raids on the Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom in Akkalkuwa, Nandurbar district, Maharashtra.

The institution first came into national limelight when the BJP leader demanded an investigation into the Jamia, similar to the Al-Falah case. The current ED raid is believed to be a direct result of the earlier complaint by Somaiya and the police investigation into foreign funding.

"Today, central agencies are conducting raids on Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom premises in Nandurbar. Transactions worth crores of rupees take place. This is Maharashtra's Al Falah," said Kirit Somaiya.

This comes amid BJP's 72-hour ultimatum to the Mumbai Police regarding an alleged "scam" where approximately 1,000 Bangladeshi infiltrators and other ineligible individuals supposedly applied for birth certificates at the Kurla and Mulund tehsil offices.

The scam involves the applicants allegedly using only Aadhaar cards or fake documents to obtain the certificates.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, along with local MLA Mihir Kotecha and party workers, filed complaints at both the Mulund police station and the tehsildar’s office.