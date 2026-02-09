'Won't Scare Us': Iran FM Abbas Says On United States Military Formation In The Region Amid Escalating Tensions

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in remarks about the United States on Sunday that "their military formation in the region won't scare us."

"Why have we always insisted on enrichment, and continue to do so, even if war is imposed on us? Because nobody is allowed to tell us what we should possess and what we shouldn't," he said at the National Conference of Foreign Policy.

His remarks come just after negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program and in the wake of nationwide protests.

During Friday's talks, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the American military's Central Command, was in Oman. Cooper's presence was likely an intentional reminder to Iran about the U.S. military presence in the region.

Advertisement

Cooper later accompanied U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, to the Lincoln out in the Arabian Sea after the indirect negotiations.

"Their military formation in the region won't scare us. We are men of diplomacy, but we are men of war too," Araghchi said on Sunday. He insisted that Tehran's strength came from its ability to "say no to superpowers."

Advertisement

"The secret to the Islamic Republic of Iran's power lies in the power to stand against bullying and domination and pressure by others," he said. It remains unclear when and where, or if, there will be a second round of talks.