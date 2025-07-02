New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has strongly responded to former U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to have him arrested, stripped of citizenship, and deported. Mamdani, who is now the official Democratic nominee for mayor, dismissed Trump's comments as an attack on democracy and an attempt to silence political opposition.

In a statement posted on X, Mamdani wrote, “The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city."

Mamdani went on to say that Trump's remarks were not just a threat to him personally, but to every New Yorker who refuses to "hide in the shadows."

He added, "His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation."

Mamdani also criticized Trump’s praise for current Mayor Eric Adams, linking it to the Mayor’s alleged support of Trump-era immigration policies.

"That Trump included praise for Eric Adams in his authoritarian threats is unsurprising, but highlights the urgency of bringing an end to this Mayor's time in City Hall," Mamdani said, further accusing Adams of allowing the Trump administration to conduct immigration raids in exchange for shielding himself from federal corruption charges.

Mamdani’s comments follow Trump’s increasing attacks on him, calling him a “lunatic” and a “communist,” and even questioning his citizenship status. “A lot of people are saying he (Mamdani) is here illegally. You know we are going to look over everything. And ideally, he's going to turn out to be much less than a communist but right now he's a communist. That's not a socialist,” Trump had said.

In the wake of Trump’s remarks, Mamdani, who officially became the Democratic candidate after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo with 56% of the vote, reiterated his confidence. “We will resoundingly reject it in November,” he said, referring to the upcoming mayoral election. Mamdani is set to face current Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected in 2021 but is now running as an independent.

The controversy deepened when the White House signaled a possible investigation into Mamdani’s citizenship, following a Republican congressman's request to revoke his citizenship.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Mamdani of hiding “terrorist” sympathies during his naturalization process.