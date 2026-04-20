‘Won’t Bow to Coercion’: Iran’s President Cites ‘Historical Mistrust’ in US; Says, 'Contradictory Signals…Carry Bitter Message'

Tehran: Amid fragile efforts to stabilize a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the importance of honoring commitments in any meaningful dialogue while highlighting deep-seated Iranian distrust toward Washington.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian stated, "Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force."

In a separate X post, he elaborated, "Adherence to commitments is the logic that justifies any kind of dialogue. In addition to the deep historical distrust in Iran toward the background of the U.S. government's behavior and performance, the non-constructive and contradictory approach of U.S. officials in recent days carries a bitter message: they seek Iran's surrender. The people of Iran will not bow to coercion."

The remarks come as delegations from both nations reportedly prepare for a second round of talks in Islamabad on Tuesday, following an initial round that ended without a full agreement after more than 20 hours of negotiations.

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US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead a high-level American delegation in Islamabad, while Iran will be represented by a team headed by Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. The discussions focus on solidifying the ceasefire and addressing key flashpoints, including navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian's comments reflect Tehran's stance that any progress must be based on reciprocal respect rather than coercion, echoing Iran's long-standing position that it will not yield to external pressure.

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On the international front, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas has called for a diplomatic resolution to the tensions, criticizing ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Daily U-turns on whether Strait of Hormuz is open or closed. Any pay-for-passage scheme a dangerous precedent for the world," she said, stressing the need for free and safe passage in line with international norms.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also urged both Washington and Tehran to de-escalate and make full use of the Islamabad talks to achieve lasting stability in the region. Macron emphasized the importance of building solid security guarantees and respecting the ceasefire across affected areas, including Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry reported that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday. Both sides stressed the need to adhere strictly to the ceasefire and advance diplomatic efforts to prevent any renewed confrontation, with Moscow expressing readiness to support long-term stabilization.

The upcoming round of talks in Islamabad is seen as a critical opportunity to bridge remaining gaps after the first session, where differences persisted over core issues despite a reportedly cordial atmosphere during high-level meetings. Regional and global actors continue to watch closely, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over energy security and global trade.