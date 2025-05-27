World Loves Dead Jews, says Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Whilst Slamming Critics

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has delivered a scathing rebuke of European leaders who have recently voiced criticism over Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, accusing them of caving in to political and media pressure driven by anti-Israel sentiment.

Speaking ahead of a diplomatic trip to Europe, Haskel told JNS that some of the strongest rebukes from countries like Britain, Germany, France, and Canada have come in response to what she described as a “propaganda campaign” against Israel. This campaign, she said, is amplified by “massive immigrant influxes” from Muslim-majority countries and a hostile international media narrative.

“What we are seeing is the capitulation of several European leaders to a very loud political campaign in countries with a massive immigrant influx from many Muslim countries together with an immense propaganda campaign waged against Israel on international TV networks,” Haskel said.

“The world loves dead Jews”

In one of the most striking parts of her statement, Haskel criticized what she sees as a global double standard when it comes to Israel and Jewish suffering.

“The world loves dead Jews and one day after they turn their backs on us,” she said.

She pointed out that global protests against Israel began almost immediately after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre and long before Israel launched its ground operation in Gaza.

“If I need to choose between the life of my children and the sympathy of the Europeans the choice is clear, since we know what Hamas would do to us again if they could,” she added.

Criticism grows, but Israel unfazed

The comments come amid mounting criticism from Western governments over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, including suggestions of potential sanctions. Yet Haskel argued that international backlash is nothing new.

“Unfortunately, Israel being bashed in the international community is a norm,” she said.

She will soon travel to the Czech Republic, one of Israel’s most reliable allies in Europe, to address the Czech Parliament during a Jerusalem Day event and meet with diplomats as part of the Transatlantic Defense Forum.

Haskel blames media bias

Haskel also leveled strong criticism at international media outlets, particularly the BBC, accusing them of harboring a long-standing bias against Israel.

“These are people with a political agenda whose apologies have a minimalistic effect because the image they set out to create is already in place,” she said, noting that the broadcaster had issued multiple corrections to its coverage since the war began.

“Persecution like we haven’t seen since the Holocaust”

Warning of rising global antisemitism, Haskel said Jews around the world are facing levels of hate and violence not seen in decades. She cited the recent killing of two Israeli embassy personnel in Washington, D.C., as a sign of the worsening climate.

“We are seeing the persecution and racism against Jews around the globe in ways we have never seen before since the Holocaust,” she said. “It always starts with the Jews, and then it comes for the rest of humanity.”