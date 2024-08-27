sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Worldwide Catastrophe of Rising Seas especially Imperils Pacific Paradises: Guterres

Published 12:34 IST, August 27th 2024

Worldwide Catastrophe of Rising Seas especially Imperils Pacific Paradises: Guterres

The UN and the World Meteorological Organization issued reports on worsening sea level rise, turbocharged by a warming Earth and melting ice sheets and glaciers

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Melting glaciers
A section of land between trees is washed away due to rising seas on Nov. 6, 2015, in Majuro Atoll, Marshall Islands. (AP Photo | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

12:34 IST, August 27th 2024