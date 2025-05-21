'Wouldn't Want That Guy to Babysit My Kid': Elon Musk Slams Bill Gates For Ties With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

The feud between Elon Musk and Bill Gates just escalated, with Musk firing back at Gates by questioning his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in response to Gates’ recent claims about the shutdown of USAID leading to child deaths.

In a recent interview, Bill Gates accused Elon Musk of “killing the world’s poorest children” due to his DOGE team’s role in cutting USAID funding.

When asked by a reporter about Gates’ remarks, Musk responded, “Yeah, he’s a huge liar.”

“Who does Gates think he is to talk about the welfare of children? He was very close with Epstein... I wouldn’t want that guy babysitting my kid,” Musk added.

When the reporter pressed Musk on whether he had reviewed any data supporting Gates’ accusations, Musk replied that it was Gates who needed to provide “evidence” to back his claims.

What Did Bill Gates Accuse Elon Musk Of?

Accusing Musk of killing poor children by cutting foreign aid, Gates said, “The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one."

"I would love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," he added.

Gates has previously expressed regret over his meetings with Epstein, acknowledging that the association negatively impacted his philanthropic work.

How Did Elon Musk-Bill Gates Feud Begin?

The long-standing tension between Musk and Gates stems from their fundamentally different views on philanthropy and efficiency. The feud began when Gates approached Musk to collaborate on climate change initiatives. Musk declined, citing Gates’ large short position against Tesla as a conflict of interest. Musk has often argued that Tesla is already doing more than most to fight climate change.

Elon Musk's Role in DOGE To Cut USAID Budget

In recent times, Musk has leveraged the White House DOGE office to significantly reduce foreign aid spending. Under his influence, USAID’s budget has been slashed by more than 80 percent, disrupting numerous global development programs. Gates has strongly criticized these cuts, while Musk defends them as a move toward leaner, more efficient governance—cutting what he sees as bloated and ineffective bureaucracies.