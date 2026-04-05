Wreckage Of Two US Black Hawks, C-130 Spotted In Isfahan | First Visuals Inside

Isfahan: Visuals emerging from southern Isfahan in Iran show a vast debris field of charred wreckage, believed to include two US Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules, scattered across a desert landscape following a high-risk military operation in the Middle Easter country.

The visuals show twisted metal, burnt-out fuselage sections, and rotor fragments strewn over a large area, with smoke still rising from parts of the crash site. The newly surfaced visuals, believed to be among the first from the ground, highlight the scale of destruction in the Iran war. Large sections of aircraft appear completely burnt out, with only the metal remains of engines and rotor visible.

What Iran Claims

According to Iranian officials, the aircraft were destroyed during a US mission to rescue a downed pilot in the region. Tehran has claimed that its forces shot down multiple American aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and at least one C-130 transport plane, during the operation.

Iran also went ahead to remind the US of Operation Eagle Claw that was launched in April 24, 1980, a similar rescue mission in Iran that ended in failure.

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"History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran's Tabas Desert. April 24, 1980," Iran's embassy said in a post on X.

Here's What US Maintains

However, US officials have offered a different version. The Trump administration maintains that the aircraft was deliberately destroyed by US forces probably, to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, after it malfunctioned.

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The incident is linked to a broader rescue operation launched by the Donald Trump administration after a US fighter jet was downed over Iran. The mission, involving multiple aircraft and personnel, unfolded amid intense military confrontation and rapidly escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Despite the apparent losses, the US has maintained that the rescue of its personnel was successful, with both aircrew members eventually recovered.

The US Rescue Operation

A crew member from a US fighter jet that crashed in Iranian territory was rescued amid an ongoing search-and-rescue operation. The downing of the American jet marked an escalation in the intensifying aerial conflict between the United States and Iran. Tehran had initially claimed that it downed an advanced American F-35 stealth fighter and captured its pilot.

US sources claimed that the aircraft involved was an F-15E Strike Eagle, a two-seat fighter jet, which came down over Iranian airspace during combat operations. Iranian state media, however, insisted the downed plane was a U.S. F-35 Lightning II, releasing images of wreckage that appeared to show debris consistent with an F-15, including tail sections.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had claimed that its air defense systems successfully engaged and destroyed the jet over central or southern Iran.