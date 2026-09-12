Xi and Putin in India for BRICS 2026: How Will It Impact Geopolitical Relations and What To Expect

New Delhi: For the first time in years, India finds two of the world's most consequential leaders on its soil at the same moment. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam under India's chairship on September 12–13.

Their simultaneous presence, alongside leaders from Brazil, South Africa, Iran, Indonesia, Egypt and other members of the expanded 11-nation bloc, has turned the summit into far more than a routine multilateral gathering -- it is being read as a marker of India's growing weight in a fractured world order.

Xi's Return, Seven Years On

Xi's trip is his first to India since October 2019, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, and -- more significantly -- his first visit since the deadly Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, which plunged India-China relations into their deepest freeze in decades. His attendance comes after he skipped India's G20 presidency summit in 2023, making this visit a notable diplomatic milestone in itself.

The backdrop to Xi's arrival has been a slow, deliberate thaw. Troop disengagement at the last standoff points along the Line of Actual Control was completed in 2024, direct flights and other people-to-people exchanges have gradually resumed, and border patrolling arrangements have stabilised.

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That process reached a high point in July 2025, when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Beijing -- the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to China in five years -- for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministers' meeting.

Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng, pressing Beijing to ease restrictive trade measures even as both sides spoke of reviving normal engagement. Modi followed with his own visit to China for the SCO leaders' summit in Tianjin the following month.

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Xi's presence in Delhi now, expected to include a bilateral meeting with Modi, is being seen as the culmination of that groundwork -- a signal that the world's two most populous nations are prepared to manage their rivalry rather than let it define the relationship.

Whether it produces a genuine strategic reset or simply a more stable, transactional coexistence remains an open question. Border trust remains fragile, trade imbalances persist, and China's continued closeness with Pakistan is a lingering irritant in New Delhi. What the visit does symbolise, unmistakably, is that dialogue has replaced confrontation as the default mode between the two Asian giants -- itself a meaningful shift from the icy years that followed 2020.

Putin's Visit and the India-Russia Equation

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi on September 11 for a three-day visit, his talks with Modi expected to cover trade, energy, defence and the broader strategic partnership. The visit lands at a delicate moment for India-Russia ties.

Washington's pressure campaign over India's purchases of discounted Russian crude -- which saw the United States stack tariffs as high as 50 percent on Indian exports in 2025 -- eased earlier this year when an interim India-US trade framework brought tariffs down to 18 percent, alongside an Indian commitment to scale back Russian oil imports.

Yet a bipartisan sanctions bill in the US Senate, aimed at squeezing Moscow's energy revenues, still threatens steep tariffs on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas -- a category India continues to fall into as the second-largest importer of Russian crude.

Against that backdrop, Putin's visit gives New Delhi a chance to reaffirm that its ties with Moscow -- spanning energy supply, defence hardware and a decades-old strategic partnership -- will not be dictated solely by Washington's preferences.

For India, the relationship remains a hedge: discounted energy has helped cushion domestic inflation, and Russia continues to be a significant defence partner even as India diversifies its military sourcing. The optics of a Russian president being warmly received in Delhi just weeks after Washington's sanctions pressure underline India's insistence on "strategic autonomy" -- engaging major powers on its own terms rather than being forced to choose sides.

A Delicate Balancing Act

What makes this moment distinctive is the sheer breadth of relationships India is managing simultaneously. New Delhi has, over the past year, struck a free trade agreement with the European Union, finalised a trade pact with the United Kingdom, negotiated an interim tariff-reduction framework with Washington that Indian officials describe as "more or less finalised" pending a preferential market-access arrangement, deepened economic engagement with Beijing after years of estrangement, and kept its energy and defence partnership with Moscow intact.

Hosting Xi and Putin together at BRICS, even as talks with the US on a full Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, is being cited by officials and analysts as evidence that India can engage rival power blocs without being trapped by any one of them.

What to Expect and What It Means for India's Standing

Concretely, the summit is expected to produce discussion -- if not sweeping agreement -- on trade in national currencies, food and energy security, reform of global financial institutions, and coordinated positions on the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, areas where BRICS members remain divided.

A full resolution of India-China border tensions or a dramatic reset of India-Russia-US dynamics is not the likely outcome of a single summit; incremental, calibrated progress is the more realistic yardstick.

What is less contestable is the optics. Bringing the leaders of China and Russia to New Delhi in the same week -- alongside heads of state and government from across Asia, Africa, West Asia and Latin America -- reinforces India's positioning as a convening power capable of hosting rival global actors under one roof.