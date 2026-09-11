Xi Jinping Advocates Global South Cooperation as He Heads to BRICS Summit in Delhi: Xinhua

New Delhi: As India begins hosting the BRICS summit amid pressing global economic concerns linked to the various conflicts, including the US-Iran war, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the gathering in New Delhi.

Xinhua, in its report, informed that Xi also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek last week with an aim to “galvanise solidarity and cooperation across the Global South”.

The report stated that both groupings -- BRICS and SCO -- have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners. Their members together represent more than half of the world’s population and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

The editorial noted that this year marks the 25th founding anniversary of the SCO and the 20th anniversary of the BRICS cooperation mechanism. Over the years, both groupings have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners.

Advertisement

Xi has backed the expansion of both groupings and introduced initiatives including the “BRICS Plus” cooperation approach and the concept of building an SCO community with a shared future.

At the SCO summit, XI called for stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South. The Chinese president said the SCO “takes root in the Global South, its heart beats with the Global South, and it is an important pillar of South-South cooperation” while noting that BRICS was “standing at the forefront of the Global South."

Advertisement

Xiunhua said that Xi is also expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the upcoming BRICS summit.

The editorial highlighted that Xi has repeatedly emphasised development and “shared prosperity”.

"The Global South emerges for development and prospers through development. We should make ourselves the main driving force for common development," Xi said during the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI), which it says has mobilised more than $23 billion, supported over 1,800 livelihood projects, and sponsored training for more than 200,000 people over five years.

Xi has argued that international affairs should be discussed collectively rather than dictated by a few countries. The editorial pointed to the Global Governance Initiative and describes the SCO and BRICS as forums through which developing countries can coordinate positions and strengthen their influence.

The editorial highlights the New Development Bank, the proposed SCO Development Bank, and Xi’s call for international cooperation on artificial intelligence. It says China wants Global South countries to receive support to bridge AI and digital divides and participate more fully in emerging areas.

Beyond the SCO and BRICS, the editorial noted China's promotion of Global South cooperation through mechanisms including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the China-ASEAN summit.

"No matter how the international landscape evolves, we in China will always keep the Global South in our heart, and maintain our roots in the Global South," he once said as per Xinhua.