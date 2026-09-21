Xi Jinping to Pay State Visit to US from September 23 to 25: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of Donald Trump, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. "At the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading a delegation to the United States from September 19 to 23 for economic and trade consultations with the US side. "The two sides will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

He Lifeng's visit overlaps with the start of Xi's state visit, which is scheduled to begin on September 23. Meanwhile, on September 18, US President Donald Trump said Washington is “doing very well with China” and expects to discuss multiple agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to the White House, which would mark Xi’s first visit to the US presidential residence in more than a decade.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he and Xi have maintained a good relationship and expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting would produce important discussions and deals. “We’re doing very well with China. I would say others maybe not so well, but we’re doing very well with China. And President Xi and I have a good relationship. We’re going to have a lot of different deals,” Trump said.

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“We intend – we're not just doing it for our health. We’re going to have some pretty important meetings,” he added. Trump also spoke about the tariff relationship between the two countries, recalling that US tariffs on Chinese goods had at one point reached 145 per cent before being reduced.

“China is paying us a lot of tariffs. And, you remember, I had it up to 145% at one point, but it was too much. It was really hurting them badly, and I didn’t want to do that,” Trump said. Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington in more than a decade, a state visit set to bring the world’s two largest economies face to face over trade, artificial intelligence and Taiwan.

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