Shenzhen: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, where they pledged to preserve stable bilateral ties and drive a multipolar global order amid mounting international uncertainties, ahead of their landmark trilateral meeting with the United States.

Emphasising the robust character of their partnership, Xi remarked that China-Russia relations "stand as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain," urging both sides to adopt a long-term strategic outlook to instil greater stability and certainty into global affairs.

"Russian-Chinese political cooperation is working favourably and constructively in a difficult political situation," Putin stated.

"We are committed to constructive approaches to form a fairer multipolar world order," he added.

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The Russian leader touched down in Shenzhen just before 2 am on Wednesday, receiving a ceremonial tarmac welcome from Cai Qi, China's fifth-ranking official, marking the highest-level airport reception accorded to any visiting leader at the APEC gathering thus far.

According to Russian media reports, Putin's busy itinerary in Shenzhen encompasses the inaugural Russia-China-US leaders' summit, formal APEC sessions, and a scheduled visit to Shenzhen MSU-BIT University.

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Alongside the historic trilateral meeting, marking a first among the three heads of state, an envisaged separate bilateral meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is also lined up, in addition to talks with the leaders of several other nations.

The White House stated that the upcoming discussions are expected to focus on curbing the proliferation of nuclear weapons against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. President Trump earlier remarked that the leaders would discuss denuclearisation, which he described as a "tough subject", as well as the situations in Iran and Ukraine.