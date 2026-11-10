Xi-Trump Meeting: Will China Discuss Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Spy Allegations? Beijing Responds
Beijing has declined to confirm whether Xi Jinping will raise allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang during talks with Donald Trump. China's foreign ministry said both sides were communicating about arrangements for interactions between the two leaders this year.
- World News
- 1 min read
Beijing: When asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss spying allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang with US President Donald Trump, China's foreign ministry said both sides were "in communication regarding arrangements for interactions between the two countries' heads of state within the year."
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Beijing denounces the "Chinese spy narrative" as unfounded and defamatory. Guo refrained from confirming Alice Huang's citizenship or location, maintaining China's stance. Xi is anticipated to meet Trump at the upcoming APEC leaders' summit in China.