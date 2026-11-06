Yemen Market Airstrikes Kill At Least 20, Injure 15; Houthis Blame Saudi-Led Coalition Amid Conflicting Claims
At least 20 people were killed and 15 injured in airstrikes on a market in Yemen's Taiz province, according to Houthi officials. The Houthis blamed the Saudi-led coalition, while local authorities accused the rebels and denied that airstrikes had taken place.
- World News
- 1 min read
Cairo: Airstrikes hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 20 people, according to an official with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.
A Houthi health ministry spokesperson, Anees Alsabahi, told Houthi-run TV Al Masirah that 15 people were also wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz. He said that the death toll was expected to rise from the airstrikes, which he blamed on the Saudi-led coalition.
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Local authorities in Taiz acknowledged that an attack on a busy market killed and wounded people, without providing details on the actual toll. But the authorities in Taiz blamed the Houthis for the incident. They said that no airstrikes were carried out in the area.