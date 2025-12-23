Brutal Police Crackdown On Hindu Groups Protesting In Kolkata Over Atrocities On Minorities In Bangladesh

Kolkata: A massive uproar following the killing of Hindu factory worker in Bangladesh has led to wide-spread protests in Kolkata. 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was brutally killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on December 18 over alleged blasphemy where he was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Condemning the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, Hindu Jagran Manch and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) jointly staged a protest in front of the Bangladesh Visa Application Centre in Kolkata. The protestors can be seen raising slogans where they raised serious concerns over the mob violence and the safety of minorities across the border.

The protestors, including women, who were raising their voice against the atrocities were lathi-charged by the cops. The pro-sanatan groups reportedly were not allowed to protest by the Bengal police. The Bengal police also resorted to tear gas in order to disperse the crowd and barricades were also brought in place to control the angry crowd. Shocking visuals from the protest site shows protestors on the ground were left bleeding following the attack by the cops.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other party leaders and supporters led the rally from Nizam Palace to Beckbagan where around 2,000 people squatted on the road condemning the lynching of Dipu Das yesterday.

Advertisement

Adhikari through his post on X said, “The brutal lynching of our brave Hindu Brother; Dipu Chandra Das, by a fanatic mob in Mymensingh; Bangladesh, over baseless blasphemy allegations, is a stark reminder of the escalating genocide against Hindus in that country.”

The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety.

Advertisement

Protests rock Delhi

Earlier in the day, following the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and the mob lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, huge protests rocked Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi today

The protestors managed to break barricades, while security forces tried to control the crowd following which the security was intensified ahead of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

The security in the area has been beefed up with three layers of barricading, with force from the police and paramilitary deployed in the area. The police took action to control the crowd and detained the protesting members from the Hindu organisations.

Sentiments against the Bangladesh Interim government exploded as the figures of Muhammad Yunus and the country's flag were burned, and slogans against the Bangladesh government were heard all around.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced a demonstration at the high commission building to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.

Several protesters were seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner

Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian High Commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

"Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added.

Citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security, The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence.

‘Misleading propaganda’

India had on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

Bhopal Protests

Vishva Hindu Parishad along with Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday over the atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

The members of the Hindu outfit also burn the effigy of the Bangladesh government to mark their protest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, amid the heightened tensions, Bangladesh has suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala due to security concerns following protests. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the protests.