'You Are a Hero for the Entire World': Netanyahu Speaks To Capt Machchhar, Invites Him to Light a Torch at Israel's Independence Day

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday evening with Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai pilot who helped avert disaster on an Israel-bound flight, and invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony, according to reports.

“You are a hero for Israel, India and the entire world. I invite you to light a torch on Israel’s Independence Day,” Netanyahu told the captain, as per reports.

During the conversation, Netanyahu asked Machchhar how the ordeal began. The pilot shared additional details about the terrifying moments inside the cockpit, the reports said.

The Israeli prime minister also wished Captain Machchhar a speedy recovery, as per reports.

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Despite being attacked and seriously wounded by his co-pilot, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. Two additional pilots who were aboard the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight then safely landed the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu’s invitation once again brings to fore the international recognition of Machchhar’s actions in protecting the lives of over 170 passengers on board.