Published 07:49 IST, October 19th 2024
'You are at Wrong Rally': Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hacklers Supporting Trump with Witty Comeback
Kamala Harris faced hecklers from Donald Trump supporters during her rally in Wisconsin but she swiftly silenced them by quipping, "You are at the wrong rally"
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Kamala Harris faced hecklers from Donald Trump supporters during her rally in Wisconsin but she swiftly silenced them by quipping, "You are at the wrong rally" | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:44 IST, October 19th 2024